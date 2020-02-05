New Delhi: In an attempt to curb Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the state, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MP Prashanta Nanda Wednesday urged the Union government to induct two battalions of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Odisha.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Upper House, the BJD MP said that asymmetric deployment of CAPF in Odisha and the bordering states like Chhattisgarh provides huge advantage to Maoists to evade security.

“There is an urgent need to address this asymmetric deployment of forces to fill the security vacuum in the inter-state border with Chhattisgarh and conduct effective anti-Maoist operations,” Nanda said.

He further said that the state government has requested the Union government for induction of two additional battalions of CAPF in the LWE-affected areas of the state.