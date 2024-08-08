Bhubaneswar: The Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts (HT&H) department celebrated the National Handloom Day (NHD) at Soochana Bhawan here, Wednesday. Principal Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee inaugurated an event organised by the department. Addressing the gathering, he underlined the significance of handloom weaving in state’s cultural heritage and economy while recognising the weavers’ contributions towards the growth of textile industry. Padhee reiterated the state government’s commitment to support and promote the handloom sector through various initiatives, including financial aid, skill development programmes and marketing support.

Four weavers were felicitated on this occasion for their successful engagement in weaving handloom products. Suresh Kumar Rout from Khurda district was awarded for his work with Dhalapathar Parda and Fabrics While Sambhunatha Senapati from Mayurbhanj district honoured for his expertise in Phuta sarees. Bhagabati Sisa from Koraput district was acknowledged for her craft in Kerang fabric, and Jalandhar Meher from Kalahandi district was felicitate for his creation of Habaspuri sarees “Odisha, a state rich in cultural heritage, is renowned for its exquisite handloom traditions. The state’s handloom industry is a testament to the skill and creativity of its weavers who have preserved and passed down their craft through generations,” Padhee said. “Handloom products such as Sambalpuri, Ikat, Bomkai, Maniabandha and Berhampuri sarees are celebrated for their unique designs and vibrant colours worldwide. These textiles are not just pieces of fabric but are woven stories of the region’s history, culture and traditions,” he further stated.

Notably, National Handloom Day was first celebrated in 2015 to mark the anniversary of the 1905 Swadeshi Movement. It supported homegrown businesses and discouraged the purchase of foreign goods, during India’s fight for independence.