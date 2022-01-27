Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday appealed to people not to panic over the COVID-19 pandemic, but to adhere to the guidelines to defeat the virus.

Patnaik said this while reviewing the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. He asked the officials to focus on administration of booster dose to elderly people and frontline workers.

While the number of active cases in the state is stable, the tally of fresh infections has also declined for some time, he said, adding that the burden on hospitals this time is also less. However, administration should remain fully prepared and keep an eye on the situation, the chief minister said.

Patnaik stressed on the COVID awareness programmes across the state with active cooperation of Mission Shakti groups. He also directed the Police to enforce proper implementation of the COVID safety norms.

He said since a large number of patients are in home isolation, the administration must activate the Rapid Response Teams and field workers to monitor health condition of infected people.

Health and Family Welfare Additional Chief Secretary RK Sharma apprised the meeting that with 65,000 to 70,000 samples being tested every day, the state’s daily positivity rate currently stands at 11.4 per cent, which is less than the national average.

However, districts like Jajpur, Balasore, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Khurda have high positivity rate, he pointed out.

Official sources said that the state is prepared with all required medicines for treatment of the COVID-19 patients. While the state has a stock of 4,263 antibody cocktail, tender has been opened for 24,000 Molnupiravir tablets.

PTI