Chhatrapur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday praised a female teacher from Hinjili area in Ganjam district for defeating COVID-19 and rejoining duty immediately after recovery.

Sangeeta Panigrahi, a teacher by profession, had been working at a quarantine centre. During her duty, her swab sample was collected and sent for testing. A day later, her report came out to be positive for coronavirus.

Sangeeta was then immediately shifted to COVID-19 hospital at Sitalapali. While she was undergoing treatment there, Chief Minister Patnaik, 5T secretary VK Pandian and Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange spoke to her over phone and wished her a speedy recovery.

By dint of her indomitable determination, she finally defeated the virus and proved herself to be a real COVID warrior.

After recovery, she did not prefer to remain confined to her house in fear of the virus. She has again joined her duty.

Naveen took to Twitter to appreciate her work and said that the frontline COVID-19 warriors’ determination and sacrifice is unimaginable.

“She works day in and day out to save people’s lives. Even after her recovery, she has not desisted from her responsibility. Sangeeta Panigrahi has set an example for others to imitate,” Naveen said in his congratulatory message for Sangeeta.

