Bhubaneswar: Seeking equitable development of all places across the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday launched the District SDG Indicator Framework Odisha and the SDG Odisha website.

Patnaik also released department-wise ready reckoners, department-wise convergence matrices and mastering metadata in the Odisha SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Indicator Framework 2.0 series.

The state government has set 17 SDGs and 169 targets which need to be achieved by 2030 for developing a perfectly equitable society. The district framework will target achievement of these goals at the district level with better monitoring process supported by standardised data.

“In all these exercises, departments concerned will work as a whole. This will help convergence of goals to achieve identified objectives in a faster, coordinated and sustainable manner,” an official said.

“Together, we can. Together, we will,” Patnaik said while paving the way for localisation of Sustainable Development Goals and better monitoring process for achievement of inclusive and equitable development objectives at district levels.

Patnaik said the SDGs emphasise the importance of inclusive and equitable development. In line with these goals, the policies of our governance have been directed towards creating a level playing field for all sections of society, he said.

The chief minister pointed out that initiatives like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, MAMATA, Mission Shakti, KALIA, Odisha Millets Mission, Laxmi, Empowerment and Livelihoods Improvement Programme for PVTGs, BASUDHA and many such other initiatives directly address the challenges highlighted by the SDGs.

“These initiatives have paved the way for enhancing the quality of life for every citizen. The principles of our 5T (transformational) Initiative reinforce our commitment to ‘Leave No One Behind’,” he said.

The chief minister emphasised that all these new efforts will help monitor our progress in precise ways with district administration serving as a crucial bridge to link the global goals with local communities. This will also give uniformity and help balance our progress, he said.

He also said Odisha’s SDG journey takes centrestage with a dedicated website launching. The SDG-Odisha website will help pave the way for convergent efforts for all, leading to a brighter and sustainable future for our state, he added.

Patnaik thanked the planning and convergence department, UN Agencies, and all other partners for the initiative.

PTI