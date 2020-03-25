Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Wednesday that strict actions would be taken against those who dare to misbehave with doctors and para-medical staff.

The CM in a video message to the people during the lockdown period said that he has issued orders to the police department to act tough against those erring patients and their relatives. He has asserted that everyone will have to behave well with the doctors who are working round the clock to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Odisha.

“Doctors and para medical staff is working at this crucial time to serve others. I request people to cooperate with them. Those who misbehave with them will be dealt with strictly and severely. I have asked police to deal with the erring persons strictly,” Patnaik said.

The message from the CM comes at a time when many hospitals are now flooded with anxious patients while shortage of doctors and lack of safety equipment is hindering healthcare services in the state.

Patnaik also said that doctors working in government hospitals will be given three months salary advance so that they can work during this emergency situation without any hassles and hindrances.

PNN