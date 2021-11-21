Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide additional rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for distribution among beneficiaries under NFSA for the next eight months.

In his letter to Modi, Patnaik requested to continue the PMGKAY for another few months as the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation has not improved and normalcy is yet to be restored in the state.

Patnaik conveyed his sincere thanks to Modi for providing the seven-month quota of rice under PMGKAY starting from May to November, 2021 amid Covid-19 outbreak.

Provision of food grains to people amid the outbreak ensured that no needy and vulnerable person was deprived of foodgrains, he said.

Also read: Odisha registers 205 new Covid-19 cases; 45 below 18 years

Odisha has prioritised the distribution of seven months’ quota of food grains under PMGKAY-III scheme to the NFSA beneficiaries and also completed it by November 5, 2021. Similar facilities were also be extended to all beneficiaries in the state, who have been covered under its own food security scheme, Patnaik stated in his letter.

“Effect of Covid-19 has not waned away yet completely despite fast-paced vaccination drive taken up across the state as cases of new infection continue to surface. Also, economic activities are yet to reach the pre-pandemic level and consequently, people still struggle to lead a normal life with sustainable means of livelihood,” the Chief Minister added.

Under the prevailing Covid-19 situation, it is highly necessary that the state government should provide relief to the needy people in their tough times. A serious concern in this scenario is the challenge of providing food security to poor people, Patnaik emphasised.

PNN