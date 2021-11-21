Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 205 new Covid-19 cases, of which 45 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,47,003. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,327.

Out of the 205 new infections, 119 were reported from quarantine centres while 86 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 239 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 107 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 10 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (5), Bargarh (1), Bolangir (1), Boudh (5), Deogarh (1), Ganjam (1), Jagatsinghpur (3), Jajpur (6), Kalahandi (3), Kendrapara (2), Keonjhar (2), Mayurbhanj (5), Nayagarh (4), Puri (1), Rayagada (1), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (22).

The State Pool reported 24 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,32,28,186 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 263.

PNN