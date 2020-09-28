Nayagarh: With the murder of seven persons in just four months, the law and order situation has gone to the dogs in Nayagarh district, a report said.

The situation is deteriorating by the day in almost all the police station areas in the district.

Reports said that three murders took place under Town police limits, two in Sadar police limits and one each in Itamati and Ranpur police limits within a short span of four months. The increasing number of murders after the month of June has led to panic among the residents.

Among the seven murders, the killing of a six-year-old girl has been most gruesome. Police have drawn criticism for their inability to trace the accused. The situation is fast going out of hand with the police failing to crack down on the law breakers and restore peace in the district.

Sources said the first reported murder was that of Purna Chandra Lenka whose body was recovered under a culvert under Town police limits June 16. Police registered a murder case and started an investigation based on circumstantial evidence. However, the police have failed to make any headway so far in the murder.

In another incident, 65-year-old Prallhad Jena was brutally murdered when he was guarding his farmland in a forested area near Dianpada July 2. The police arrested his minor son and produced him before the juvenile justice board.

In yet another case, a six-year-old girl Pari, daughter of Ashok Sahu, of Jadupur village under Sadar police limits went missing July 14. As family members were searching for her after informing the police, her decomposed body was recovered in the backyard of their house 10 days later. Police registered a murder case and started an investigation but have failed to trace the accused. The delay in arresting the accused led to huge outcry among the family members and residents as they staged a blockade on the Nayagarh-Khandapada road demanding CBI or CB probe into the incident, August 12.

The blockade was withdrawn after ASP Umakanta Mallick and Nayagarh tehsildar Bhikari Sahu reached the spot and assured the protesters that the accused will be arrested within a fortnight. However, the police have failed to keep their promise.

Later, a farmer Arjun Pradhan, 60, of Bhatasahi village under Town police limits was killed on his farmland over past enmity August 27. Police managed to arrest only three persons while more than five persons are said to be involved in the crime.

A 55-year-old man Khetrabasi Mohapatra of Baunsiapada-Malisahi village under Itamati police limits was killed September 9. The police have arrested only seven persons while over 14 are said to be involved in the crime. A 45-year old man Kalia Nayak of Mituani village under Fategarh police was killed by miscreants at Sahar Sahi in Balugaon September 19. Two of the accused were arrested while many are still at large. In the latest incident, a 14-year-old boy Suman Behera of Mahatpalli village under Ranpur police limits was killed allegedly by his cousin brother over a property dispute Saturday.

