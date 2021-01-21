Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized over 12kg of narcotic drugs and a firearm. NCB carried out the raid at a home laboratory in Dongri area of south Mumbai during which the illegal items were seized, an official said Thursday. Three persons, including gangster Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan was arrested. Pathan is a henchman of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He is associated with the drug network.

The raids have been on since Wednesday, the NCB’s zonal Mumbai unit said. Also recovered from the site was Rs 2.18 crore in cash.

Based on specific information, an NCB team led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede had Wednesday arrested Khan from his residence in Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. The agency recovered 52.2 gm of mephedrone and a 9mm pistol from Khan’s residence, said an official.

Following further probe, the NCB team raided the home of Khan’s associate Arif Bhujwala at Noor Manzil Building in Dongri. During the raid, the team found that Bhujwala was operating a clandestine laboratory from his home. They seized 5.69kg of mephedrone (MD), 1kg of methamphetamine and 6.12 kg of ephedrine, the official informed.

A huge stash of packing materials, utensils, weighing machines and other apparatus used in manufacturing of drugs was also recovered. Efforts to nab Bhujwala are underway, he further said.

Apart from Khan, the NCB has nabbed his associate Zakir Hussain Fazal Huk and Rahul Kumar Verma. The last named is a DJ and rapper from Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district.