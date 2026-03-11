New Delhi: Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Centre to constitute a committee of domain experts within a week to finalise the curriculum related to legal studies in NCERT textbooks.

The top court said that its orders in the matter were not intended to prevent any healthy and objective criticism of the institutional function of the judiciary.

The apex court, while hearing a suo motu case concerning NCERT’s Class VIII social science book, which contained “offending” contents on corruption in the judiciary, noted that the chapter was drafted by the textbook development team under the chairmanship of Professor Michel Danino.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant directed the Centre, states, Union Territories and universities to forthwith disassociate the three experts who drafted the controversial chapter. The textbook development team was under the chairmanship of Danino and consisted of Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar as its members.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, said the three experts who drafted the chapter can move the apex court for modification of the order.

It said the panel of experts to finalise the curriculum related to legal studies would include a former judge, an academician and a renowned law practitioner. The bench asked the Centre to also associate the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, in finalising the curriculum related to legal studies.

During the hearing, the Centre informed the bench that it has directed the NCERT to review textbooks of all classes. The bench observed that instead of asking the NCERT to do so, it would have appreciated if the Centre constituted an expert committee to review the curriculum.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government has asked the NCERT to review textbooks of all classes, not just class eight. He assured the bench that a panel of domain experts would be constituted to examine the curriculum.

“We have started systemic changes,” he told the bench, adding that nothing will be published without being vetted by the domain experts.

Mehta also informed the bench that the NCERT director has filed an affidavit tendering an unconditional and unqualified apology.

On February 26, the apex court imposed a “complete blanket ban” on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of NCERT’s Class 8 social science book as it contains “offending” contents on corruption in the judiciary, saying they have fired a gunshot and the judiciary is “bleeding”.

Observing that there appeared to be a “deep-rooted conspiracy” and “calculated move” to undermine the institution and demean the dignity of the judiciary, the apex court had directed that all copies of the book – physical and digital – currently in circulation be immediately seized and removed from public access without any delay.

PTI