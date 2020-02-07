Mahakalapara: A fear that seafood could be one of the reasons behind the spread of the dreaded novel coronavirus (nCoV) in China has taken a toll on crab exports to foreign countries from here in Kendrapara district, a report said Thursday.

The drastic fall in exports has pushed crab traders into distress resulting in a sharp decline in earnings of foreign exchange. The disease has sparked serious concern all over the world as over 500 people are reported to have died of the disease in China alone.

The disease is spreading fast to other countries allegedly because of consumption of seafood. The Centre has asked all states to take preventive measures and launch awareness programmes to sensitise people about the disease.

The state government has begun similar efforts but the scare for the disease has severely hit seafood exports from Kendrapara district which is known as a hub of various marine foods like fishes, prawns and crabs.

Reports said crabs are eaten as seafood for the meat found in it. It is used in many cuisines in the world and is a prized dish for its soft, delicate and sweet taste.

Crabs and other marine fishes from here are exported to foreigh countries via Paradip and later through Kolkata port and also through air. Export of seafood helps the traders and fishermen earn foreign exchange. A kg of crab costs between Rs 200- Rs 2000 in the local market while it is sold at a prices over Rs 5000 per kg in the foreign market, a trader said on condition of anonymity.

However, nCoV scare has stopped crab exports to foreign countries. As a result, tonnes of crab meant for exports are lying in Batighar, Kharinasi, Ramnagar, Jambu, Tantiapal and Baulakani.

Crabs are packed in bamboo baskets and large size bags before they are to be exported via Paradip Port, Kolkata port. Crabs are also transported to airports and other ports via trucks and other commercial vehicles. Subhash Swain, a social activist, said crab export has been hit as seafood helps in spread of the disease.

When contacted, Mahakalapra ranger Sai Charan Biswal said he has no knowledge about the crab exports to foreign countries getting seriously affected because of coronavirus.