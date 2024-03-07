Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday asserted that the ruling BJP-led alliance will win 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northeast in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said only three of the 14 seats in Assam are “uncertain at the moment”.

“The NDA will win 22 of the 25 seats in the Northeast. Barring Assam, we hope to win all seats in other states of the region,” he added.

The convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional arm of the NDA, asserted that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are “simple elections” for the ruling front and it will win the polls without any difficulty.

“This time, development is the only issue. Enormous works have been done to improve the overall infrastructure of the region,” he added.