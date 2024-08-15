New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Independence Day mentioned the atrocities against women taking place in the country and said extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those sinning understand that this leads to hanging.

“I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening … there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage…The country, society, and State governments need to take this seriously…” said the PM.

He said fast-tracked investigation of crimes, especially those committed against the woman, should be done. “Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest … this is important to instil confidence in society,” the PM said.

“I would also like to say that when incidents of atrocities on women occur, they are widely discussed… But when the culprit is punished, it is not seen in the news but restricted to a corner…,” said the PM.

“It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging… I think it is very important to instil this fear…,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi also spoke about the working women. He said, “For working women, maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. We not only respect women, we not only take decisions for her sensitively, we make decisions to ensure that the government does not become a hindrance in the mother’s requirements to make her child a quality citizen…,” the PM said in his address.

He said that in the last 10 years, 10 crore women joined women’s self-help groups who are now becoming financially independent.

“When women become financially independent they become part of the decision-making system in a household leading to social change… said PM Modi in his Independence Day speech.