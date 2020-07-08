Mumbai: It’s veteran actress 62nd birthday, and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has tried her best to make mom’s day special.

Riddhima hosted a birthday eve dinner for Neetu last night. Sharing a glimpse, Riddhima took to Instagram and posted a selfie in which Neetu Kapoor striking a pose with her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima.

“Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma,” Ridhhima captioned the picture.

On Instagram Stories, Riddhima also showcased how she prepared for her mom’s birthday dinner at home.

In one of the images, we can see Neetu posing along with the balloons that had birthday messages printed on them. In another photo, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor look gorgeous.

“Mom’s bday eve dinner #dinnerready,” Riddhima wrote along with the photo

Riddhima arrived in Mumbai from Delhi a few days after her father Rishi Kapoor passed away April 30.