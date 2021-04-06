Puri: Visitors from five states coming to this pilgrim city will have to show RT-PCR negative reports on their arrival. This has been done to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections. The rule will come into effect for visitors to this town from Tuesday onwards.

Puri District Collector Samarth Verma Tuesday convened a meeting with the members of Hotel Owners’ Association. After the meeting he informed journalists that visitors from the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will have to show test reports not more than 72 hours old as these states have reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases. In case visitors from these states fail to produce RT-PCR negative reports, they will have to undergo seven-day isolation here.

“Checking of the visitors will be carried out at all entry points like railway stations, bus terminus and other important junctions. Those who have valid RT-PCR negative test reports will be allowed into the city. The restrictions will not be applicable for those visitors who have been inoculated. Stringent action will be taken against the hotels if they are found violating the restrictions,” Verma informed.

As parts of its exercises to check the spread of the virus, the district administration will also ensure maintenance of COVID-19 protocols. Wearing of masks is mandatory and maintaining social distance a must when visiting the Jagannath Temple. The temple will remain closed Sundays for sanitisation.

Notably, Puri reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district’s tally to 14,650. While, 14,418 patients have already recovered from the disease, currently 111 persons are undergoing treatment.