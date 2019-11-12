Mumbai: Actress Neha Sharma, who is away from the silver screen for quite some time now, leaves no stone unturned to drive her fans crazy with her pictures.

This time, the stunning actress has shared a killer photo that is going viral all over the internet. Neha sets the social media on fire with sexy figure in a black dress with a plunging neckline. Needless to say, she is raising the hotness quotient once again.

Neha Sharma can make any men go weak in their knees with the looks. Earlier, she posted a picture from the shoot in which she can be seen wearing ethnic. Well, the lady surely knows how to kill with her sizzling looks. It goes without saying that she is one of the hottest and most stylish actresses of the industry.

On the work front, Neha is currently busy filming for the thriller flick ‘Taish’, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and co-starring Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh and Kriti Kharbanda. She was last seen in multilingual experimental anthology film ‘Solo’ directed by Bejoy Nambiar, where she appeared in one of the stories.