Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar was questioned by netizens after he shared photos of PPE kits donated by his fans that bear his name. Social media users, on seeing the pictures, pointed out charity should be faceless.

Farhan had tweeted a couple of photos where cartons can be seen piled up inside a room. On every carton, it is written “These PPE kits made possible by fans of FARHAN AKHTAR CAMA HOSPITAL.

The actor-filmmaker had captioned: “Happy to share that our consignment of PPE kits leaves for the Cama Hospital, Mumbai. Lots of love & gratitude to all who contributed. This will help keeping our medics at the frontline safe! Jai Hind.”

Happy to share that our consignment of PPE kits leaves for the Cama Hospital, Mumbai. Lots of love & gratitude to all who contributed.

This will help keeping our medics at the frontline safe! Jai Hind. You too can support the effort by donating at https://t.co/Bpih93yMWi pic.twitter.com/LvOQxNCGcH — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 19, 2020

Reacting to his tweet, a user wrote: “Why have your name pasted in BOLD letters! Shouldn’t help be faceless ?”

Replying to the comment, Farhan wrote: “It’s so that the manufacturer knows whose order it is and therefore, where to send it. Nothing more. Please contribute if you can. Love.”

Most users on social media, however, did not seem convinced with Farhan’s line of thought. Several other netizens also pointed out the same thing.

“If you guys are really doing it, then is it necessary to make a show for media? Can’t we do humanity without taking pictures or making our ego satisfied,” wrote another user.

However, a lot of people also took Farhan’s side.

“Sometimes it’s good to show the world that you’re donating it motivates other to do the same. Why hating on the guy for doing something good?” commented a user.

“Many thanks sir ji…..Many doctors need this,” expressed another user.