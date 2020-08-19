Drinking water in a copper vessel is very beneficial for health. To stay healthy, keeping water in a copper vessel overnight is advisable. Consuming that water is beneficial for stomach, liver and kidney.

Consuming water kept in a copper vessel enhances the digestive system and also helps in reducing weight. Drinking water in a copper vessel is beneficial for health, but there are also some things that should not be consumed in copper utensils. Consuming these things in copper utensils can have adverse effects on health.

Let’s know which things should not be consumed in copper utensils.

Milk, yogurt and cheese: Milk, curd and cheese should not be consumed or kept in copper utensils as it affects health. Consuming these things in copper utensils can cause problems like food poisoning, nervousness. They will react with the metal and can cause copper poisoning.

Buttermilk: The use of buttermilk is beneficial for health, but if you take buttermilk in a copper vessel, it can have adverse effects on health. Buttermilk or lassi should not be kept in a copper vessel. No dairy products should be used in copper utensils.

Sour things: Sour things should not be stored in copper utensils. If you eat sour things kept in copper utensils then it can have adverse effect on your health. One should not keep things like vinegar pickle, mango pickle, nimbu pickle, sauce or jam, marmalade in copper utensils.

Lemonade: Lemonade is beneficial for health, but if you consume lemonade in a copper vessel, your health may be damaged. Consuming lemonade in a copper vessel can cause stomach problems.