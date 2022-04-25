Koraput: In order to give a boost to irrigation for the agriculture sector in Koraput district, a model watershed project will be set up at Maliguda under Boipariguda block with technical support from ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC). This information was given Sunday by Hemanta Kumar Panda, director of State Soil Conservation department after making a field visit. He was accompanied by ICAR head (Sunabeda) Dhruba Charan Sahu.

“This model watershed project will be set up to boost irrigation in Maliguda block for economic development of the farmers in the region,” said director of the State Watershed Mission, Arun Kumar Das.

The official added that the project will be capable of providing irrigation to 600 hectares of farmland and scores of families will be able to raise mixed crops to augment their income.

Das also said that the ICAR will carry out soil tests in the locality and will advise farmers about the crops suitable for producing on the farmlands.

The officials also held talks with local people about the project and its utility for the agriculture sector.