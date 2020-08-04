Mumbai: Every day is bringing out new revelations in the highly debated Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. Bihar Police, which arrived in Mumbai for investigation, are constantly in the probe. Recently, Sushant’s roommate and friend Siddharth Pithani made several revelations. Siddharth said that Sushant kept crying all day after hearing the news of his manager Disha Salian’s death.

Speaking to Zoom, he said that he met her only once. “She was Sushant’s manager for only a very small time.” Siddharth added that Sushant kept crying the day he learned of Disha’s death. “His sister was there to take care of him at that time. She fed him, gave him water. His sister came over the day Rhea left. The following day this incident happened, and that affected him so much. He fainted. His sister and me were in the same room. We all saw how badly it affected him”, Siddharth added.

Siddharth also confirmed that Sushant was taking medication for depression, and that the actor had made it Siddharth’s responsibility to ensure that he takes his medicines.

Apart from this, Siddharth said that the people working at home used to complain that Rhea was using Sushant’s money.

According to Siddharth, when he spoke to Sushant about money, he asked him not to get into their personal matter and that he was aware of Rhea’s spending.

Significantly, the Bihar Police is continuously recording statements of people in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Monday, the police also recorded the statement of Siddharth Pithani. They took this statement on the phone.

Last month, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR with the Bihar Police against the late actor’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide. The FIR alleged that Rhea threatened to frame Sushant for Disha’s death.

