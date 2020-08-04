Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and flat-mate Siddharth Pithani was one of the people who were close to the deceased actor over the past one year. Siddharth has recently made public the messages which he received from Sushant’s family. These messages were sent to Pithani’s mobile number as Sushant’s family couldn’t get in touch with the actor, and therefore had to contact Siddharth who was living with him in the same flat at the time. Siddharth had then forwarded the messages to Sushant.

The following were the messages that were forwarded on Pithani’s number

In the message sent to Siddharth, Sushant’s brother-in-law OP Singh writes “Reached Chandigarh. Thanks for your fervent invitation to Mumbai. It connected me to scores of old friends”.

Appreciating that you are not in charge of your life, career or house, I am happy that I guessed the situation correctly and planned my visit accordingly. Please keep my wife away from your problems. It is because of the company you keep, unhelpful habits and gross mismanagement. I am determined to ensure that my wife is not penalised only because she is good… Appreciating that I am the only one who can help you, I am still available. In case of need, tell whoever is in charge of your upkeep and maintenance – your girlfriend, her family or your manager -to work out a mutually agreeable arrangement with my office. The message is to let you know my thoughts on the subject. If you find it unnecessary, simply ignore, have a government to run, a department to manage and a family to look after. Awfully short on time and energy. — From Jijaji.

Interestingly, Sushant’s brother-in-law sent these messages in February 2020. In the same month, Sushant’s family also alerted the police that his life was in danger.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra June 14. Mumbai police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) and an investigation is underway in the case.

Till now, the Mumbai police have recorded statements of 56 people, including Rajput’s sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities. A Bihar police team is also here for probing the ‘abetment to suicide’ case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor’s father in Patna.

