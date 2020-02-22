Wellington: New Zealand were 116 for two in their first innings at tea in reply to India’s total of 165 on the second day of the opening Test at Basin Reserve here Saturday.

Kane Williamson (46) and Ross Taylor (22) were at the crease during the break.

India pacer Ishant Sharma (2/17) took two wickets on his comeback from injury, dismissing both the openers — Tom Blundell (30) and Tom Latham (11).

Earlier, resuming at an overnight score of 122 for 5, India lost the rest of the five wickets adding just 43 runs.

Tim Southee (4/49) and Kyle Jamieson (4/39) claimed four wickets each, while Trent Boult (1/57) snapped one.

Brief Score:

India 1st Innings: 165 allout in 68.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 46; Kyle Jamieson 4/39).

New Zealand 1st innings: 116 for 2 in 39 overs (Kane Williamson batting 46; Ishant Sharma 2/11).

PTI