Bhubaneswar: Serious breach of environmental norms in the expansion and execution of a hydro-power plant in Koraput has been taken to the notice of eastern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Forest clearance was accorded to the plant in December 2005 but the project had later diverted 4.772-hectare forest land close to River Kolab under Kotpad teshil. Some aggrieved parties recently approached the Tribunal seeking action against the plant for violation of their rights.

The plant was accused of changing its design without the approval of the Union Environment and Forest Ministry, increasing its capacity without adequate approvals, operating from project areas beyond permissible limits and laying approach roads from forest areas sans permission.

The NGT in its order has issued notices to the power plant to respond to the charges and directed the regional unit of the Environment and Forest Ministry to verify the allegations and empowered them to take action if the plant is found guilty.

In its order, the NGT bench said, “…we direct the Regional Office of the ministry at Bhubaneswar to verify on the allegations contained in the original application and submit a report. It is made clear that if any infractions stated in the application are found to be correct, the authorities are at liberty to take action in accordance with law.”

It also added, “…there are other allegations also with which we need not deal with at this movement as the ones mentioned above are sufficient for us to conclude that there is substantial questions relating to environment involved in the case.”

A complaint was also made that the small hydro electric project on River Kolab increased its capacity from 12MW to 15MW without any approval in violation of the norms of forest clearance granted by the ministry. It was stated that the change of design without permission was a violation of forest department rules.

A joint enquiry report of the Revenue Department led by Jeypore Sub-Collector earlier revealed serious breach of rules by the project. The petition sought cancellation of the project licence and heavy penalty on the erring unit for flouting the norms.