Bhubaneswar: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths Wednesday picked up a student for questioning in Bhubaneswar. The youth is from Khandagiri area in the town.

Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said that the NIA team is questioning the person over some investigation not related to terrorism.

Sarangi further clarified that the student has been taken to Khandagiri police station for interrogation.

Commissionerate Police, however, refused to reveal the identity of the accused or share more information about him. The exact charges against him are also not known as yet.

Notably, NIA is India’s elite counter-terrorism task force. The agency is empowered to deal with terror-related crimes across states without special permission from the state governments.

PNN