New Delhi: One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case Mukesh Singh Monday moved a court here seeking quashing of death penalty, claiming he was not in Delhi on the date of the crime.

The plea filed before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana claimed Mukesh was arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Delhi December 17, 2012, and he was not present in the city December 16, when the crime took place.

The plea also alleged that Mukesh Singh was tortured inside the Tihar jail.

A trial court March 5 issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

PTI