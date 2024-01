Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign after chairing a meeting of JD(U) MLAs at his official residence Sunday, party sources said.

Kumar is expected to address the meeting after 10:30 am, they said.

Following the meeting, he is likely to visit the Raj Bhavan and submit his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. He will then stake claim to form a new government with the BJP’s support, they added.

PTI