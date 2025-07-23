Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath and icon of heavy metal, has died at the age of 76, just weeks after reuniting with his bandmates for a farewell concert in their hometown of Birmingham.

His death was confirmed by his family Tuesday. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the statement read. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmates led an emotional outpouring of tributes.

Bassist Geezer Butler said he was “so glad” they reunited July 5 for their final show at Villa Park, near the Aston neighbourhood where the band formed in 1968. “Thanks for all those years – we had some great fun,” he wrote on Instagram. “Four kids from Aston – who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.”

Guitarist Tony Iommi called Osbourne a “dear, dear friend” and wrote, “It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words. There won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother.”

Drummer Bill Ward posted a photo with Osbourne, writing: “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls … no, you’re forever in my heart.”

Tributes from across the music world flooded social media, including from Elton John, Robert Plant, Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart, Alice Cooper, Metallica, Pantera and Anthrax.

Formed in 1968 and named after a Boris Karloff horror film, Black Sabbath released their self-titled debut in 1970 and went on to become one of the most influential heavy metal bands of all time, selling over 75 million albums. Osbourne recorded eight albums with the group before being fired in 1979 due to drug and alcohol addiction.

He rejoined for their 2013 comeback album 13, which topped charts in the UK and US, and later performed at what was thought to be their final concert in 2017. However, a surprise reunion gig was held July 5, 2025, in Birmingham, where Osbourne performed seated on a black throne due to ongoing health issues.

“I’ve been laid up for six years, and you’ve got no idea how I feel,” he told the crowd, referencing a form of Parkinson’s and multiple spinal surgeries. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

