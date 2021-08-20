Malkangiri/Chitrakonda: The district administration claims it’s implementing a series of development projects in various parts of the district for the benefit of local residents, a report said. However, the so called beneficiaries continue to live a life of neglect and deprivation for shoddy implementation of the welfare schemes.

A case in point is residents of four villages under Khairput block who remain cut off from the block headquarters during rainy season due to absence of a bridge in the river. The Kirmipali river flowing in the area separates Kadaguda, Kandhaguda, Nandapuriaguda and Sargiguda villages under the block from the headquarters. These villages are situated about 1 to 2 km from the Khairaput block.

People of these villages travel daily to Khairaput block by crossing the river for their daily work. However, the Kirimpali river cuts off these villages from the mainland during rainy season.

As a result, people in these villages had to cross the river in groups by holding one another’s hands. They risk their lives while crossing the river as there is every possibility of them getting swept away in the river

Residents said the river Kirimpali has turned into a sorrow for these four villages. Dama Majhi, Chandra Sekhar Nayak, and Jalandhar Door alleged they have long been demanding a bridge but their pleas are yet to be addressed.

In a separate case, residents in Dhuliput panchayat under Chitrakonda block have to travel 18 km to Hataguda in Badapada to get rations as there is a fair price shop in their panchayat. The panchayat which is on the fringes of Andhra Pradesh has over 25 villages under its jurisdiction. They spend Rs 5 to get Rs 1-kg rice. The residents have demanded a fair price shop in their panchayat.