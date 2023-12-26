Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi celebrated Christmas with friends from the industry including names such as Farah Khan, Tabu, and Huma Qureshi among others.

Nora took to Instagram stories, where she shared a selfie with Farah Khan, Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Sikander Kher, and Huma Qureshi.

For the caption, she wrote: “Good vibes last night and a red heart emoji.”

Huma shared the same picture and wrote: “What a sexy Xmas photo… Tabu mera pahela pyaar. Ishaan, Nora and Sikander we a good looking lot peeps.

Huma tagged Farah as the “best host and dost.”

Tabu too posted the image on Instagram and gave a sassy caption. She wrote: “The saviour of the Andheri social life always @farahkhankunder… Clicking the best pictures suitable @ishaankhatter love is @humaqureshi savage Sikander and Nora ka noor.”

On the work front, Nora is gearing up for the release of Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal. It is slated to release February 23.