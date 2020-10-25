Fatehpur (UP): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy in a village in the Khaga area of Fatehpur district. A complaint against the teenage boy has been lodged. However, the incident once again highlights the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Khaga station house officer (SHO) RK Singh said, “An FIR was registered Saturday on a complaint against a 13-year-old boy. He allegedly raped the girl. We have detained the accused.”

The girl was playing near her house when the accused took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her. This is what the family members of the girl said.

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 2.00pm Saturday. Locals tried to settle the matter but, later, the family members of the victim informed the police about it.

The FIR was lodged on the charges of rape (section 376 of the IPC) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said. The victim has been sent for medical examination.

UP has been in the news recently due to the rising number of rape cases reported from the state. India still is reeling under the effects of the Hathras gangrape case. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped by four upper caste men. The men even tried to strangle her. The girl finally died at a hospital in New Delhi 14 days after the assault September 29. Police and the CBI are investigating the case.