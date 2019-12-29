Bhubaneswar: As part of 5T initiatives, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday launched e-certificate system here at Lok Seva Bhawan for online issuance of various miscellaneous and caste certificates.

Revenue and Disaster Management department has taken the transformative steps to ease the revenue services being provided to citizens with use of technology in a time bound, transparent and hassle-free manner.

Now, citizens have the freedom not to visit government offices to obtain miscellaneous and caste certificates. Various miscellaneous and caste certificates can now be applied for online at http://edistrict.odisha.gov.in from anywhere, anytime. Otherwise, citizens can visit any Common Service Centre (CSC) of their choice and can apply to any Tehsil. They can also download certificates from the portal or mail box.

This move will directly help students and youth to get certificates without visiting government offices. This would directly benefit about 5 million applicants each year, official sources said.

Naveen has announced abolition of all types of fees being charged to grant miscellaneous and caste certificates. However, the Common Service Centre (CSC) will still charge for application.

To implement Chief Minister’s mantra of ‘Trusting in the goodness of people rather than the integrity of processes’, the Revenue department has framed Rules for grant of resident and income certificates based on self-declaration of the applicants.

Income certificate, resident certificate and all other miscellaneous certificates will be now made available online without any fee basing on self certification, the official said.

The Chief Minister has also announced abolition of solvency certificate system. As per new norms, in case of death of a government servant, no legal heir certificate is necessary to get government dues. All benefits like pension, gratuity, leave salary, etc will be paid to the legal heir based on the entry in the service book.

Instead of solvency certificate, IT returns and bank guarantee will be asked for issuance of licences to storage agents, renewal of excise licence, quarry lease etc.

Similarly, the Chief Minister has launched PAUTI mobile app for payment of land revenue to the government. This PAUTI app can be downloaded from Google Play Store. The e-PAUTI Portal (https://odishalandrevenue.nic.in) was launched in August last.