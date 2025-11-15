Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) strong performance and victory in the Nuapada by-election mark a significant shift in Odisha’s political landscape.

Taking to his X handle, CM Majhi said, “This victory proves people’s complete faith and trust in our government’s policies, ideals, and people-welfare programs. The residents of Nuapada have completely rejected the smear campaigns and false promises of the opposition parties and, by supporting development, have given a clear mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party.” Following the decisive win in the bypolls, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Nuapada constituency.

ନୂଆପଡ଼ାବାସୀ ବିକାଶକୁ ସମର୍ଥନ କରି ବିଜେପିକୁ ଏକ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ଜନାଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି। ନୂଆପଡ଼ା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ମଣ୍ଡଳୀର ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ କୃତଜ୍ଞତା ଓ ନୂଆପଡ଼ାର ନବନିର୍ବାଚିତ ବିଧାୟକ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜୟ ଢୋଲକିଆଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଓ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା । pic.twitter.com/6UEm7pNnne — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) November 14, 2025

CM Majhi also extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected Nuapada MLA, Jay Dholakia, on the occasion. He thanked the state BJP president Manmohan Samal, all the Ministers, MLAs and MPs and the workers whose hard work led the party to win by a huge margin. “Today, in our country, PM Modi’s leadership is the sole definition of development. Under his ideals and guidance, our government has been working tirelessly day and night for the welfare of Odisha’s residents and the state’s development in the past one and a half years. The support of Nuapada’s residents has given us new inspiration and strength. We are fully committed to Nuapada’s development, and with your cooperation, we will surely succeed in building a prosperous Nuapada and a prosperous Odisha,” added Majhi.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia, who secured a total of 1,23,869 votes, defeated Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi by a margin of 83,748 votes. This is the highest winning margin among all eight by-elections held alongside the Bihar Assembly elections. BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria secured the third position with 38408 votes. BJP snatched away the Nuapada seat from BJD, increasing its tally to 79 in the state assembly with a total of 147 seats. “This victory is not mine alone, but it belongs to Nuapada district, the double-engine government of BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, my father Rajendra Dholakia, and the development of Nuapada,” said Dholakia.

PM Modi also thanked the people of Nuapada and congratulated Dholakia for the huge win in the crucial Nuapada bypolls. “I thank the people of Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Nuapada in Odisha, for blessing the BJP with spectacular victories in the by-polls. Congratulations to the newly elected MLAs Devyani Rana Ji and Jay Dholakia Ji. Wishing them the very best in serving the people. Compliments to the BJP Karyakartas who worked round the clock to ensure these wins,” wrote PM Modi on X.