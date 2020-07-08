Cuttack: A nurse was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband at Mahura Primary School under Sadar police limits here, sources said Wednesday.

According to sources, the deceased, who was working as a nurse at Mahidharapada healthcare facility, had been engaged in a vaccination drive at the school.

“The nurse’s husband reached the school where the vaccination drive was in progress and stabbed her, resulting in her death on the spot,” said a source. Locals nabbed the accused and alerted the police. The accused was detained at the police station, till the last report came in. The reason behind the man’s violent behaviour is yet to be ascertained, said sources.