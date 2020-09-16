Bhubaneswar: Odia cinematographer Subhranshu Das’s recently released web film Ram Singh Charlie, has been lauded by top actors of the Hindi film industry including Divya Dutta and Kumud Mishra. The two however, are also a part of the film.

Also read: Odia cinematographer, known for his work in National Geographic channel, passes away

“Subhranshu has given me a stunning look in the film even without makeup. I got a lot of confidence and had an amazing experience working with him,” Divya stated. The film is presently being streamed on ‘SonyLiv’.

Kumud termed Das as ‘very efficient and skillful’. “We never felt camera conscious at all. He shot all the scenes very competently and confidently. I had worked with Das before in Filmistaan. The best thing about Das is that shoots adjusting to our body movements,” added Kumud.

Subhransu shoots both for Hindi and Odia films. He has worked for popular TV serials like CID, Phir Koi Hai and Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasveerein.

Subhranshu’s other notable works in film industry include movies like Abhimanyu (2009), Filmistaan (2012) and Udanchhoo (2016). He was also associated with the 2017 Odia movie Sapanara Pathe Pathe. Currently Atkan Chatkan which has been shot by Das is streaming on ZEE 5. He has also been part of projects like, 2 States (2014) and The Last Colour (2019).

PNN