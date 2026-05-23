Bhubaneswar: Three-time Asian Championship medallist and Odisha gymnast Pranati Nayak secured the silver medal in the Vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup 2026 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Delivering an impressive performance against a strong international field, Pranati scored 13.025 in the Vault final to earn a podium finish and add another milestone to Indian gymnastics. Her achievement stands as a testament to her relentless hard work, discipline, and commitment to excellence, while also reflecting Odisha’s rising presence in the sport at the global level, the Odisha Gymnastics Association informed in a release Saturday.

The 31-year-old Pranati, who won bronze medals in vault in the 2019, 2022, and 2025 editions of the Asian Championships, is only the third Indian woman gymnast to win an international medal after Dipa Karmakar and Aruna Reddy.

Congratulating Pranati on her success, chief coach Ashok Mishra said, “Pranati’s achievement is a proud and inspiring moment for Indian gymnastics. Her dedication and consistency continue to set an example for young athletes across the country. We are delighted to see her shine on the international stage and are confident she will achieve even greater success ahead.”

Expressing his happiness on the achievement, Ashok Sahoo, Honourary Secretary of the Odisha Gymnastics Association, said, “Pranati Nayak’s silver medal at the FIG World Challenge Cup 2026 is a historic and proud moment for Odisha as well as the entire country. Her achievement reflects the growing standard of gymnastics in Odisha and the immense potential of our athletes to excel on the world stage. On behalf of the Odisha Gymnastics Association, I congratulate Pranati for her outstanding performance and wish her continued success in future international competitions.”

The Odisha Gymnastics Association extended its heartfelt congratulations to Pranati Nayak for her outstanding accomplishment and wished her continued success in future international competitions.

IANS