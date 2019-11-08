Hinjilicut: In an alleged honey-trap case, Rajasthan police have arrested Odia jawan Bichitra Behera of Ankorada village under Hinjilicut civic area in Ganjam district on charge of leaking vital information to a female Pakistani ISI agent.

Bichitra was on a visit to his village from Pokhran when intelligence officials took him into custody from Jodhpur railway station Tuesday. The jawan and the female agent met on social media about two years back. The ISI agent masked her number and made the jawan believe that she was an Indian, a report said.

As such, he shared lots of crucial information on deployment of Army at the Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan, army equipment and armaments and other crucial details. Bichitra was first taken into custody and then arrested by Rajasthan police.

This incident came to the fore Thursday night when national channels aired the news. Meanwhile, his associate is also suspected to have passed on vital information. However, Rajasthan police have arrested the jawan and started investigation. Hinjilicut police also visited Ankorada village Friday morning, said IIC Abhimanyu Dash.

Worthy to note here that Bichitra has three siblings including a sister and two brothers. He is the eldest son of Kangress Behera (father) and Manu Behera (mother) of Nuasahi area in Ganjam district who had joined the Army as a fireman in 2013.

Later on, after five months of service he joined the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir as a sepoy leaving his earlier job. Then he worked at the Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan.

Notably, as Ankorada village is celebrating Kalua Jatra of goddess Kalua, the presiding deity of Ganjam district, he was coming to his village. His parents were too shocked by the news that their son could be doing this.