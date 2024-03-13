Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday announced the formation of 22 new Notified Area Councils (NAC) in 13 districts.

The state government also announced to upgrade Bhanjanagar NAC in Ganjam to a municipality.

The new NACs are Manamunda, Purunakatak and Baunsuni in Boudh district, Loisingha and Sindhekela in Bolangir, Sohela in Bargarh, Baliapal and Khaira in Balasore, Dhamra in Bhadrak, Rasol in Dhenkanal, Narla and Madanpur Rampur in Kalahandi, Kujang in Jagatsinghpur, Bolagarh in Khurda, Sharankul in Nayagarh, Sakshigopal and Kakatpur in Puri, Rengali and Bamanda in Sambalpur, Subalya, Ulunda and Rampur in Subarnapur.

“Keeping in view the demands of the people, increasing population, development and economic growth, the chief minister has decided to set up these new NACs. The CM expressed hope that the new councils would work for the overall development of the region,” the CMO said in a statement.

The state government February 29 announced the formation of 34 new NACs and five new municipalities. The state presently has a total of 171 ULBs.

PTI