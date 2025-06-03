Bhogarai: A couple was arrested by the Excise Department while striking a deal for brown sugar near Jagannathpur square on National Highway 57, under Bhogarai block in Balasore district, officials said Tuesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajib Samal, 24, and his wife Jyotirani Bhuyan, 20, both residents of Jagannathpur village.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team from Balasore Mobile Excise Unit and Bhogarai Excise Department conducted a surprise raid and seized 145 grams of brown sugar from the accused. The contraband’s estimated market value is more than Rs 15 lakh, authorities said.

A case has been registered at the Excise police station and a preliminary investigation is underway.

According to officials, the same couple had been previously arrested December 23 last year for allegedly selling brown sugar in Kamarda market. They were released on bail after reportedly clashing with police and excise officials during that earlier incident.

PNN