Kandhamal: Chitrasen Behera, a 70-year-old artisan from Balsakumpa village in Khajuripada block of Kandhamal district, has dedicated his life to bamboo craftsmanship.

Despite facing challenges, such as high cost of raw material and cheaper plastic alternatives, Chitrasen continues to pursue his ancestral profession – selling handmade products in local markets to sustain his family. His wife, Sabhabati, acknowledges that their income is no longer sufficient to meet the family’s needs.

Sabhabati’s statement finds echo in scores of people in the village engaged in the ancestral craftsmanship that keeps fire in their kitchen burning. In fact, in the era of plastic, traditional bamboo craftsmanship is struggling for survival. Artisans, like Chitrasen, who once sustained their families through this craft, are now facing declining demands. Additionally, the scarcity of raw materials has posed a significant challenge.

Bamboo is used for making various household items such as mats, cradles, trays, flower baskets, winnowing baskets, sieves, and hand fans. However, the number of bamboo trees in villages has dwindled over the years. Where available, they come at a high cost, making it difficult for artisans to continue their work profitably. Despite their efforts, fair wages remain elusive, and government support is lacking.

Previously, bamboo products were in high demand, and customers even paid in advance to secure their purchases. These days, plastic alternatives have replaced these traditional items, significantly reducing demand. Those in the trade said the absence of government assistance and increasing use of plastics are putting the future of bamboo craftsmanship at jeopardy. Artisans like Krushna Behera believe that training programs – similar to those conducted for self-help groups – could help revive the craft by increasing demand and attracting buyers.

However, the lack of financial security is forcing many artisans to abandon their trade, with the younger generations migrating to other states in search of work. A few artisans continue their craft in different parts of the district, striving to keep the tradition alive. Experts suggest that financial incentives and skill development programs by the government could help sustain this ancient art form.

PNN