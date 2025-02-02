Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police arrested two persons, including one from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, for allegedly stealing seven goats in a village in Odisha’s Bolangir district, an official said Sunday.

The duo allegedly stole the seven goats from a person’s animal shed January 28 and took those to Chhattisgarh.

“Soon after receiving a complaint, we formed a special team, which arrested the two accused from Bhilai in Durg district of Chhattisgarh. Today, they were forwarded to the court,” said Sadananda Pujhari, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Patnagarh.

Three goats have been rescued from the accused, he added.

PTI