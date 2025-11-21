Mumbai: A young boy from Cuttack, Odisha, has captured the internet’s attention with his flawless dance moves, performing to the sensational track Janaab-e-Aali from Hrithik Roshan’s War 2. The video, which was filmed at an Upper Primary school in Badambadi, has garnered widespread praise and admiration, including from none other than Hrithik himself.

As the boy effortlessly executes the signature dance moves, his classmates cheer him on, creating an electrifying atmosphere. The video quickly went viral, receiving lakhs of likes and thousands of comments. The Fighter actor, impressed by the young dancer’s talent, commented, “Wah!! Amazing little one,” acknowledging his impressive performance.

The video also attracted praise from prominent social media influencers like Dhanashree Verma, who responded with fire emojis to celebrate the boy’s vibrant energy. Fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Hrithik, with many referring to the boy as “Little Hrithik Roshan” or “Chotu Hrithik Roshan,” highlighting his remarkable resemblance to the star in both talent and energy.

On the work front, Hrithik last appeared in the action-packed film War 2 alongside Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani in significant roles. Looking ahead, fans eagerly await his return in the fourth chapter of the Krrish franchise, a film he is also directing.