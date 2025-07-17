Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday announced compassionate financial assistance for elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the state in case of death or disability during their tenures.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO), all panchayat representatives, from ward members to zilla parishad presidents, will be eligible for the assistance.

In case of death, loss of both eyes, hands or legs during the tenure, the government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin, it said.

Similarly, in case of loss of one eye or one hand or leg, a compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be provided, the CMO said.

The PRI representatives are the backbone of grassroots governance and directly engage with people to address their needs and contribute to rural development.

Recognising their critical role and the hardships they may encounter, the chief minister has introduced this financial support to ensure their families and they themselves are not left vulnerable, the statement added.

PTI