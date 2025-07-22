Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has dismissed a medical officer after he was convicted in a corruption case filed by vigilance department, an official statement said Tuesday.

Majhi has dismissed Karunakar Rout, a senior medical officer serving at the mental health and cancer care department at Bhadrak district headquarters hospital, said the statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO).

The vigilance department had registered a corruption case against Rout when he was serving as a medical officer at Madhuban Community Health Centre in Jajpur district. Departmental proceedings were also initiated against him, it said.

Later, he was suspended from service and other punishment measures were also imposed against him.

In the meantime, the vigilance court has convicted him in the corruption case and pronounced its verdict, the statement said.

The chief minister has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Majhi has said many times that his government will not spare any corrupt official, irrespective of rank, the CMO said.

On the instructions of the CM, the anti-corruption department has been taking strong action on corruption allegations against high-ranking officers and other government employees serving in various fields, it said.