Bhubaneswar: A day before the beginning of 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday inaugurated nine new galleries at the state museum in Bhubaneswar.

Majhi visited the museum and inaugurated the galleries, including prehistoric, royal & ivory, zoological, mines & geology, masks, toys, tribal, handicraft and the introductory room.

The Chief Minister visited the galleries, the newly constructed Ramayana exhibition hall and the underground artefact exhibition at the museum.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said that the state museum is a reflection of the history, culture, traditions and lifestyle of the Odia community.

The new galleries truly reflect not only the history but also the geography of the state, the CM said.

Stating that various art forms displayed in the new galleries are very attractive and rare, he said the museum is a strongly preserved asset of Odisha history and geography.

PTI