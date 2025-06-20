Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Naveen Patnaik Friday greeted President Droupadi Murmu on her 67th birthday.

In his message, Majhi described Murmu as the symbol of women power and pride of Odisha.

“Your life is an extraordinary example of struggle, dedication and success. Your journey from a common tribal family to Rashtrapati Bhavan is an inspiration for all people of India. Your simplicity, responsibility and dedication for the country are a model for all of us,” Majhi wrote on ‘X’.

ଓଡ଼ିଶା ମାଟିର ମାତୃଶକ୍ତିର ପ୍ରତୀକ, ଆମର ଗର୍ବ ଗୌରବ ମହାମହିମ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଶ୍ରୀମତୀ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମଦିନର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ସଂଘର୍ଷ, ସମର୍ପଣ ଏବଂ ସଫଳତାର ଏକ ଅସାଧାରଣ ଉଦାହରଣ। ଏକ ସାଧାରଣ ଆଦିବାସୀ ପରିବାରରୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଭବନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଆପଣଙ୍କର ଯାତ୍ରା ସମସ୍ତ ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ… pic.twitter.com/kBYoimCJ6l — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 20, 2025

He prayed before Lord Jagannath for her good health and long life. May India continue to progress under her leadership, Majhi wished.

Similarly, former CM Naveen Patnaik expressed warm birthday wishes to the President, praying for her good and long life.

“Warm birthday wishes to Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu Ji (@rashtrapatibhvn). May you be blessed with good health and a long life,” Patnaik said in a post on ‘X’.