Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday visited Puri to witness the Debasnana Purnima rituals and was visibly moved after getting a divine glimpse of Lord Jagannath and his siblings on the Snana Mandap.

Amid tight security, the chief minister reached Badadanda (Grand Road) and had darshan of the Chaturdha Murtis, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Sudarshan, who were brought out of the sanctum and bathed with 108 pots of aromatic water. Majhi folded his hands in reverence as the deities stood majestically on the bathing altar.

“This moment is deeply spiritual and emotional,” said an aide, quoting the chief minister after the visit.

Majhi’s presence added significance to the annual ritual, which marks an important phase in the run-up to the Rath Yatra. The ritual drew thousands of devotees, and security was heightened with 70 platoons of police deployed to manage the crowd and ensure a peaceful experience.

Following the sacred bath, the deities were adorned in the rare Hati Besha (elephant attire), a special sight for devotees. The elaborate rituals began with Mangalarpana at 4:30 am, followed by Dhadi Pahandi at 5 am, and Mangala Alati at 9 am. The Chhera Pahanra by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb was conducted at 3:30 pm, with the Hati Besha taking place at 4:30 pm. The attire will be removed at 11 pm.

The temple administration ensured smooth coordination of all rituals as tens of thousands of devotees participated in the day-long spiritual celebrations.

PNN