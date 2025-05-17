Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik Saturday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for his maiden javelin throw of over 90 metres in an international event in Doha.

Chopra finally breached the elusive 90m frontier with a 90.23m throw, but the trailblasing Indian had to settle for second place behind Germany’s Julian Weber in a dramatic men’s javelin contest at the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meeting series Friday.

Majhi termed Chopra’s achievement as a “historic moment and a proud milestone for Indian athletics.”

“Congratulations to India’s golden boy and Olympic gold medalist, @Neeraj_chopra1, on breaching the iconic 90m mark with a phenomenal 90.23m throw at the Doha Diamond League…Odisha joins the nation in celebrating this incredible achievement. #OdishaForSports,” he said.

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist Indian sent his spear 90.23m in his third attempt to join a list of javelin throwers, led by his current coach Jan Zelezny of Czechia, who had recorded 90 m-plus efforts. Chopra became the third Asian and 25th overall to achieve the feat.

Patnaik said, “Congratulate India’s javelin star #NeerajChopra on making history as he became the first-ever Indian to cross 90m mark in javelin and standing second at the #DohaDiamondLeague. May he continue to excel in his sporting career and make India proud. Best Wishes.”

Odisha’s sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj also congratulated Chopra and said the javeline thrower’s success is powered by “hard work, discipline, and unmatched passion”, and the entire sporting fraternity is proud of him.

Heartiest congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for breaching the 90m barrier at the Doha Diamond League 2025!

A phenomenal personal best, powered by hard work, discipline, and unmatched passion.

