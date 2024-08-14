Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has honoured the family members of 10 deceased organ donors with the coveted Suraj Awards.

Recognising the invaluable contribution of ten deceased organ donors, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, honoured the family members with the Suraj Awards on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day Tuesday.

The families of the deceased were awarded an amount of Rs 5 lakh each Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahaling said that the award will encourage the citizens to come forward and save lives by pledging to donate their precious organs.

This is indeed a great work of humanity, he added.

The state government instituted the Suraj Awards in 2020 for organ donors after Suraj Behera from Ganjam district sustained critical injuries in a road accident.

He was declared brain dead by doctors during treatment, following which his relatives decided to donate his organs.

Their decision had helped save the lives of six people.

Respecting the selfless and heroic contribution of the deceased and their families who donated vital organs, the last rites of the donors were performed with full state honours in Odisha, officials said.

PTI