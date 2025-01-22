Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday constituted the sixth State Finance Commission ahead of the visit of the 16th Finance Commission in the first week of February.

A notification by the finance department said retired IAS officer Arun Kumar Panda will be the chairman of the State Finance Commission.

Prof Asit Ranjan Mohanty of XIMB, Prof Amaresh Samantray of the Department of Economics, Pondichery University, and Prof Bibhu Prasad Nayak of TISS will be its members, while Dr Satya Priya Rath, additional secretary, finance department will be the member secretary.

The chairman and other members of the commission including member secretary will remain in office for a period of six months, the notification said.

PTI